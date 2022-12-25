Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages, Greetings & WhatsApp Status

Merry Christmas 2022 Wishes: With Christmas almost around the corner, people are over the moon to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. This year Christmas falls on Sunday, 25 December 2022. Christmas is observed by people with enthusiasm and grandeur around the world especially Christians to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ.

Every year, people are excited about the Christmas celebrations, especially Santa Claus who brings gifts, toys, and exciting prizes for Kids. Adults express their excitement about Christmas by sharing loving wishes, greetings, messages with their friends & family.

Let us find out the Christmas 2022 wishes, images, messages and greetings to share as WhatsApp status below.