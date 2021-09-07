Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to Make Eco-Friendly Ganpati at Home

Thousands of people bid a farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol in rivers and other water bodies. These idols are usually made of Plaster of Paris or some other material which is not biodegradable. Plaster of Paris reduces the oxygen levels in the river which ends up killing many fishes.

Therefore, it is better to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly Ganesha which easily dissolves in the water.