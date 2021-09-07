Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: How to Make Eco-Friendly Ganpati at Home
Here's how you can make an eco-friendly Ganpati at your home.
Ganesh Chaturthi, according to Hindu mythology, is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. According to Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of August-September.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September 2021.
This festival is celebrated with energy and enthusiasm in different parts of the country. Devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of god and place it in their homes or public places on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi (the first day). They worship the god daily with all the rituals, and then the idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body, on Anant Chaturdashi.
Thousands of people bid a farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol in rivers and other water bodies. These idols are usually made of Plaster of Paris or some other material which is not biodegradable. Plaster of Paris reduces the oxygen levels in the river which ends up killing many fishes.
Therefore, it is better to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly Ganesha which easily dissolves in the water.
How to Make Eco-Friendly Ganpati at Home
Eco-friendly Ganpati can be made using clay.
Take clay and mix it water to make a dough.
Once the dough is ready, divide it into different pieces to make different body parts of the idol.
Start with the base. Make a flat base using the clay. Ganpati's idol will be placed on this base.
Now take some clay and roll it well between your palms to make a ball-shaped torso.
Place it on the base and make two hands using the clay
Now use a toothpick or some other stick to attach the hands to the idol
Follow the same method to attach the legs
Now again take some clay and shape it like ball to make the head
Place it above the torso
Make a trunk, and use 2-3 drops of water to attach it at the center of the head
Use the leftover clay to make to make small balls and use it as eyes and ladoos.
Your eco-friendly Ganpati is ready for this Ganesh Chaturthi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.