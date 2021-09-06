Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date: When is Vinayak Chaturthi in India

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. The day is observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. It is also know as Vinayak Chaturthi

It is an 11-long festival where people get the idols of Lord Ganesha and place it in their homes or public places on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi (the first day). They worship the god daily with all the rituals, and then the idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body on Anant Chaturdashi.