Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date: When is Vinayak Chaturthi in India

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September 2021.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date and Event Calendar</p></div>
Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India. The day is observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. It is also know as Vinayak Chaturthi

It is an 11-long festival where people get the idols of Lord Ganesha and place it in their homes or public places on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi (the first day). They worship the god daily with all the rituals, and then the idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Date

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. It usually falls in the month of August-September of the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 10 September 2021.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Calendar

  • Day 1 Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat: 10 September

  • Day 2 Rishi Panchami: 11 September

  • Day 3 Morchat Champa Surya Shashthi: 12 September

  • Day 4 Santaan Saptami: 13 September

  • Day 5 Radhastami: 14 September

  • Day 6 Mool Dinraat, Shree Hari Jayanti: 15 September

  • Day 7 Sugandh Dhoop Dashmi, Ramdev Jayanti: 16 September

  • Day 8 Padma Ekadashi Dol Gyaras: 17 September

  • Day 9 Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti, Shree Vamana Jayanti: 18 September

  • Day 10 Pradosh Vrat: 19 September

  • Day 11 Anant Chaturdashi: 20 September

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated all around India. However, it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and pomp in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

