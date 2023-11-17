Chhath Puja Song 2023: Five Chhath Songs To Share With Friends and Family Here

Chhath Puja is a festival that is dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. She was the sister of Lord Surya and the sixth form of Devi Prakriti. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika or Vikram Samva. It is important to note that the festival will start with Nahay Khay on Friday, 17 November, this year and end with Usha Arghya on 20 November 2023.

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival that is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. Many people celebrate this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm. Devotees observe this festival by conducting prayers and listening to bhajans. They wake up early in the morning and get ready to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. You should know some famous Chhath Puja songs.