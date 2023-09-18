Ganesh Chaturthi Recipes: 5 Easy and Special Indian Sweets Recipe

1. Grate 1 cup fresh jaggery and coconut and set them aside. You can use frozen coconut or desiccated coconut as well.

2. Then heat ghee in a pan and add ½ teaspoon poppy seeds. Fry the poppy seeds on a low flame until they start crackling.

3. Then add the grated coconut and chopped jaggery. Mix well and cook on low heat, keep stirring often, and cook this mixture till the moisture from the jaggery begins to dry for about 7 to 9 minutes.

4. Don’t overcook the mixture as the jaggery then hardens. Let the coconut-jaggery filling cool completely to thicken more

5. For rice flour dough, add 1.5 cups water in a pan, ¼ teaspoon oil or ghee, and ¼ teaspoon salt and bring the mixture to boil.

6. Then add 1 cup of rice flour and stir till all the rice flour is mixed with the water. Now take all the dough and begin to knead it. Roll and make small balls without any cracks in the dough.

7. Take the balls of dough and flatten it with your hands and then place a few teaspoons of stuffing in the center. Mould it into the shape of Modak and then steam it.