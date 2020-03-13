Story Of Kashmir’s ‘True Hero’ Reveals Life Of An Indian Army Man

Mid-November in 2018 marked the beginning of chilly Kashmir winters. The weather was seemingly calm, but clouds were looming in the sky. Similar was Nazir’s state of mind as he walked through the lane to reach the office of his junior commissioned officer (JCO), Subedar Major Dilip Singh. Nazir wanted to discuss the seniors’ dissatisfaction with the work of the soldiers. He vented his heart out to Singh who had known Nazir since his recruitment days.

He was well aware that Nazir had and would go to any lengths to protect the country. He tried to calm his colleague down: “Don’t worry,” he said, “there are highs and lows in every sphere, be it work or personal life. Just focus on your work and give your best as you always do.”

Nazir was still worried; he was never one to shy away from his responsibilities. “Sir, I will show you the results in the next two months. You and everyone else will see our efforts.” He saluted JCO Subedar Major Dilip Singh and left. Little did he know that in a matter of just ten days, proof of his bravery would be visible to everyone. “I am going home tomorrow, my leave has been approved!” Ajaz told Nazir on call.