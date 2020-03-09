Has Normalcy Been Restored in Kashmir? This Cartoon Has an Answer
The difference between real life and the plot of 3 Idiots is that in real life, everything doesn’t magically become okay if you just keep saying “All izz well”.
Similarly, repeatedly saying “normalcy restored in Kashmir” won’t change the reality of the situation there.
