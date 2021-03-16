Book Excerpt | India After Indira — and My Nani’s Song of Sorrow

With that ominous warning, Nani stepped out of the car and locked the door behind her. Then, while I watched with my face pressed up against the warm glass of the windshield, she turned and made a stately entrance into the police station, limping slightly because her arthritis was aching at her knees.

I hadn’t intended to disobey her, but as I watched her go, unexpectedly, I was filled with an awful trepidation, a premonition that if I let her go in there alone, she would be lost to me forever.

Hurriedly, I rolled down the window and wriggled out through it, tumbling to the ground with an ungainly thump.

“Nani,” I squealed, jumping to my feet and running after her, “Wait for me.”

She paused and looked down at me coldly, her eyes hard as flint.

“I thought I told you to stay in the car.”

“Please, Nani, I want to go with you. Please, please don’t leave me in the car.”