Generation 1984: Living With the Horrors of the Anti-Sikh Riots

Dilbagh Singh’s Audi Q7 is just too big for the narrow roads of Tilak Vihar in West Delhi. But everyone here knows his car. He’s the local boy who became a Punjabi singing sensation.

Just like the 900 families living here in Tilak Vihar, commonly known as "widows’ colony", Dilbagh lost his two uncles and elder brother in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Though he has moved out to a better life and a bigger home in nearby Vikaspuri, yet the horrors of 1984 still haunt him.