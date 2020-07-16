‘Bold, Symbolic’: Teltumbde, Navlakha Awarded Shakti Bhatt Prize

Teltumbde and several other civil liberties activists were booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

The activists were booked initially by the Pune Police following the violence that erupted at Koregaon-Bhima.

As per the police, the activists had made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on 31 December 2017, which it said triggered violence the next day.

The police also said they were active members of banned Maoist groups. The case was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).