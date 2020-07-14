Varavara Rao Shifted to JJ Hospital After Complaint of Dizziness
Varavara Rao has been in prison since 2018.
Seventy-nine-year-old Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who has been in prison for the Elgar Parishad case, was taken to the Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of dizziness on the night of Monday, 13 July. Rao has been in prison since 2018.
This comes after Rao moved the Bombay High Court against a special NIA court in Mumbai rejecting his interim bail plea on medical grounds.
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the JJ hospital dean, told The Indian Express that they are running a few tests on the senior citizen.
“We will run a few tests and decide whether to hospitalise him.”
His family, while addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, said while he is alive and fighting, they are very much worried about his deteriorating health.
“He has been keeping unwell for quite some time now, however, recent telephonic conversations with him have suggested that his health is precarious,” his daughter P Pavana said.
Rao’s family, including his wife and daughters said they’ve been informed by Rao’s co-accused companion that he needs assistance to walk and even brush his teeth.
Rao's plea is still pending before the Bombay HC.
