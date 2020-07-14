Varavara Rao Shifted to JJ Hospital After Complaint of Dizziness

Seventy-nine-year-old Telugu poet Varavara Rao, who has been in prison for the Elgar Parishad case, was taken to the Maharashtra government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of dizziness on the night of Monday, 13 July. Rao has been in prison since 2018.

This comes after Rao moved the Bombay High Court against a special NIA court in Mumbai rejecting his interim bail plea on medical grounds.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the JJ hospital dean, told The Indian Express that they are running a few tests on the senior citizen.