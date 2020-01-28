Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & Greetings
Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Cards and Messages
Happy Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Cards and Messages(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & Greetings

raghav goyal
Lifestyle

Vasant’, or spring, is called the king of all seasons. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated across the country on 29 January. According to the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchai, aka Basant Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Maagha month every year.

As per mythology, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day, and it is believed that worshipping Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami brings blessings of wisdom and learning. Also, wearing yellow clothes on the day of Vasant Panchami is considered auspicious. If you want to wish your loved ones on the day of Basant Panchami, here are some wishes, messages, images, and greetings:

Vasant Panchami 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and Greetings

Basant Panchami Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

“May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With
The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends.
Happy Vasant Panchami”

Basant Panchami Wishes in English
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

“May Every Goodness Touch Your Soul
And The Brightest Light Of Knowledge Illuminate Your Life
So Here’s Me Wishing You
A Very Happy Vasant Panchami!!”

Also Read : Basant Panchami Date, Significance, Saraswati Puja & Muhurat Time

Basant Panchami Wishes
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

“May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami,
Bring the wealth of knowledge to you,
May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.
Happy Basant Panchami.”

Basant Panchami Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

“May the occasion of Vasant Panchami,
Bring the wealth of knowledge to You,
May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati
& all your wishes come true.”

Basant Panchami Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)

“Spring is in the air,
Fresh blossoms everywhere.
Sending you my warm greetings
On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!”

Basant Panchami Wishes in Hindi
(Photo Courtesy: Quint)

“May you be bestowed with
knowledge and wisdom.
Have a Blessed Vasant Panchami!”

