Basant Panchami 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images & Greetings
‘Vasant’, or spring, is called the king of all seasons. This year, Basant Panchami will be celebrated across the country on 29 January. According to the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchai, aka Basant Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Maagha month every year.
As per mythology, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day, and it is believed that worshipping Goddess Saraswati on the day of Basant Panchami brings blessings of wisdom and learning. Also, wearing yellow clothes on the day of Vasant Panchami is considered auspicious. If you want to wish your loved ones on the day of Basant Panchami, here are some wishes, messages, images, and greetings:
“May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With
The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends.
Happy Vasant Panchami”
“May Every Goodness Touch Your Soul
And The Brightest Light Of Knowledge Illuminate Your Life
So Here’s Me Wishing You
A Very Happy Vasant Panchami!!”
“May the revered occasion of Basant Panchami,
Bring the wealth of knowledge to you,
May you be blessed by Goddess Saraswati and all your wishes come true.
Happy Basant Panchami.”
“May the occasion of Vasant Panchami,
Bring the wealth of knowledge to You,
May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati
& all your wishes come true.”
“Spring is in the air,
Fresh blossoms everywhere.
Sending you my warm greetings
On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!”
“May you be bestowed with
knowledge and wisdom.
Have a Blessed Vasant Panchami!”