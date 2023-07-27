World Hepatitis Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated On 28 July? Know History & Theme

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on 28 July 2023 and it aims to raise awareness about the disease and make more people take tests and seek treatment for the same. World Hepatitis Day 2023 celebration is a powerful call to countries to scale up access to testing and treatment.

Viral hepatitis is a silent killer that is responsible for numerous deaths every year. The problem is that the symptoms only appear once the disease is advanced. In the Americas, nearly 80,000 new cases of hepatitis B and C arise each year but mostly go undetected which results in about 100,000 hepatitis-related deaths every single year.

We can prevent the spread and deaths related to hepatitis with the help of vaccines and effective treatments. Let's know more about World Hepatitis Day 2023 and about its history, theme, and significance.