RJ Sayema on Saadat Hasan Manto: The Secular, Feminist Rockstar

Manto the Feminist

Elaborating on Manto’s craft of sculpting characters, Sayema chooses to focus on his women characters. Calling him the “biggest feminist”, she shares how when she first encountered Manto’s writings, she constantly quarreled with the author.

“After reading Kali Shalwar, I was thinking ‘how dare this writer justify a prostitute’s actions. Why is he making me like her?’ All my prejudices, value systems were, at once, being attacked,” she says.

Sayema comes up with a list of her favourite women characters: all of whom are neither saints nor devils. Manto’s equanimity in character delineation is evident there. Sugandhi of Hatak challenges her clients’ sense of entitlement over her body; Sharda of Do Quomein refuses to convert to Islam despite being coerced by her lover; Sarita turns a potential nightmare into a joyride in Das Rupaye; Kulwant Kaur of Thanda Gosht is an example of commitment; and the protagonist of Mera Naam Radha Hai has the ability to turn the reader into a character of the story.