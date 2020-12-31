‘He Faced The New Year With His Arsenal’: A Short Fiction By Manto

On several occasions he had to go to the wealthy men of the city for financial aid. He took the financial assistance from these people — by selling them their own weaknesses. But he never made this transaction like a novice shop keeper.

“You have been appointed the guardian of the city’s health but in reality you are the kingpin of amassing sicknesses. In government records your name is listed as Health Officer but in my book your name is listed under those who sell diseases and obscenities. Day before yesterday you had two hundred baskets of oranges cleared and sent to the market which, according to medical principles, are extremely detrimental to public health. Ten days ago you averted your gaze from approximately 10,000 bananas whereas each one of them was a carrier of cholera. And today you have saved this ancient and rotting building which is a cradle of diseases...”

Usually, he had no need to say any more... because his deal would be done with just a few words. He was the editor of a cheap and pedestrian newspaper which did not have a print run of more than 200. Actually, he was not in favour of a large print run.