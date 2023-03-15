7 Must Have Chemicals & Ingredients in Your Skincare Routine
Chemicals are good for skin if used properly and paired with right products. Here are ingredients you can use
Skincare is an important way to protect and repair the skin from the harmful effects of the environment like pollution, dirt, UV rays and so much more. Our skin needs the constant care and pamper to let your skin shed through the day and let it repair in the night to glow and shine the next day.
A regular and consistent skincare routine can help prevent acne, treat wrinkles, and help keep your skin looking its best. No makeup can replace the good skin care routine. If your skin is at it best, it will need minimum to no make up. But people are often scared to use chemicals on your face but they can do more good if used properly. Let's have a look at the list of chemicals that you can use in your skin care routine.
1. Hyaluronic Acid- This chemical helps lock the moisture in the skin and it is suitable for all skin types. Hyaluronic Acid can be naturally found in the body tissues. It helps in cushioning and lubricating the skin tissues. It is one of the best chemicals in moisturizers to be used when your skin feels dehydrated. You can use it with or after using AHAs, BHAs, and retinoids.
2. Vitamin A is one of the essential ingredients for the skincare routine which must be used from the 20s since it is a great anti-aging ingredient. Retinoids are one of the most famous ingredients derived from Vitamin A and they include retinol, retinyl esters, retinal aldehydes, and etc. Retinoids penetrate into the skin, and induce the production of collagen and elastin. It helps fight fine lines, wrinkles, skin texture, tone, and color. It also helps fights pigmentation and acne scars.
3. Vitamin C is one of the most popular ingredients and serums have gained more popularity than other products. This ingredient helps boost the collagen synthesis in your skin giving you a rejuvenated, smooth, and fresh skin over time. You can use an oil-free moisturizer with vitamin C to prevent skin dryness. It also helps treat issues like acne breakouts, and hyperpigmentation.
4. Niacinamide or Vitamin B3 is a powerful noninflammatory ingredient that can be used or paired up with a variety of ingredients, without the fear of irritation to the skin. Avoid using vitamin C. Niacinamide helps build cells in the skin and protects them from environmental stresses like sunlight, pollution, and toxins. It helps treat severe acne, especially inflammatory forms like papules and pustules.
5. Alpha Hydroxy Acid or AHAs have acids like lactic, glycolic, citric, and tartaric acids under their name. These acids help treat fine lines and wrinkles, shrink large pores, and hyperpigmentation. AHAs may cause skin irritation and sunburn.
6. BHAs, also known as Salicylic Acid helps improve skin color and texture. The ingredient is good for treating acnes and sunburn. You must avoid using other irritating ingredients on the skin simultaneously. Salicylic acid an exfoliating ingredient that penetrates deep inside the skin and helps unclog any excess oil and impurities preventing breakouts and blackheads.
7. Benzoyl Peroxide- If you have acne prone skin, Benzoyl Peroxide is for you. This ingredient can be drying thus you must use gentle cleansers to avoid further dryness. Pair it up with moisturizers with hyaluronic acid. Benzoyl peroxide helps manage mild to moderate acne. It helps in reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel.1.
