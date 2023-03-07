Holi Skincare: How to Prevent Allergic Reactions?

Whether you celebrate Holi or not, you might have come across people who've had allergic skin reactions to colours.

With the festival just around the corner, FIT reached out to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, SkinQure Clinic, to understand how different skin types can react to Holi colours and what can be done to prevent such reactions.

Which skin types are susceptible to allergic reactions? What can I do if my skin feels irritated? What products should I apply before stepping out on Holi? We answer your FAQs.