Holi Skincare: How to Prevent Allergic Reactions?

Worried about your skin while stepping out to play Holi? Don't worry, take these precautions.

Muskaan Grover
Published
Fit
2 min read
Whether you celebrate Holi or not, you might have come across people who've had allergic skin reactions to colours.

With the festival just around the corner, FIT reached out to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist, SkinQure Clinic, to understand how different skin types can react to Holi colours and what can be done to prevent such reactions. 

Which skin types are susceptible to allergic reactions? What can I do if my skin feels irritated? What products should I apply before stepping out on Holi? We answer your FAQs.

Can Holi colours be damaging to the skin?

According to Dr Jangid, different colours react differently to the skin depending on the “concentration of chemicals” and how “aggressive” they are.

The nature of chemical concentration can also differ based on the colour (green, red, purple, etc) itself.

Depending on how a particular chemical reacts to your skin, it can leave it feeling:

  • Dry

  • Itchy

  • Irritable

Or it could even lead to a rash.

If your skin reacts to the colour, it can reduce the natural oil of the skin.
What symptoms/reactions should I look out for after Holi?

Dr Jangid stated that even though the effects are usually seen on parts of the body that had direct exposure to the colours, reactions can occur across a person’s body as well. Some symptoms that are commonly seen are:

  • Redness

  • Bumpy/swollen skin

  • Rashes

  • Warm and itchy skin

But besides this, internal conditions such as asthma can also be aggravated.

Which skin types are more at risk?

The skin types that are at an increased risk of allergic reactions are:

  • Sensitive skin

  • Dry skin

  • Dermatitis 

Additionally, those who suffer from Mixed Sensitive Skin Syndrome can also be at risk of adverse reactions to colours.

Can I protect myself from these reactions?

Dr Jangid explains that there are multiple tests you can administer, such as ‘patch tests’, where a small portion of your skin is exposed to a chemical to observe the reaction it has.

But in time for Holi, you can take precautions like:

  • Using coconut oil

  • Moisturising your skin thoroughly

  • Oiling your hair

What if I have sensitive skin?

In case you have sensitive skin, here are some things that might help you:

  • Regular upkeep of skin to maintain its healthiness

  • Prevention of any rashes or redness prior to the festival

  • Visiting a doctor and taking prescribed medication to eliminate/ control present skin conditions

  • Keeping the celebration limited to 1-2 hours to avoid extensive exposure

  • Playing Holi with dry colours

What can I do in case of an allergic reaction?

  • In the case of an allergic reaction, Dr Jangid recommends using antiallergic/ antihistamine medicines.

  • However, in case of a severe reaction, consult a dermatologist.

Topics:  Holi 2023 

