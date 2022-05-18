UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II Notification Likely Today: Check Exam Date, Other Details
UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2022 exam registration may begin on 18 May 2022 and end on 7 June 2022.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the official notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), or UPSC NDA, NA II 2022 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination 2022 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. Interested candidates can check the official notification once it is released on the website. It is also important to note that the application process is most likely to begin on 18 May 2022 as per the latest updates.
The official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), or UPSC NDA, NA II 2022 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination 2022 will be available on the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates on the examination.
Once the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) releases the official notification, the registration process will begin on the official website.
UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2022: Important Details and Exam Date
As per the latest information by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the registration process for UPSC NDA&NA, CDS II 2022 may take place on 18 May 2022.
The online application process is scheduled to end on 7 June 2022, according to the exam calendar.
It is also important to note that the NDA&NA CDS Examination (II) will be held on 4 September 2022.
Candidates should note that the UPSC will not entertain any registrations after the deadline, which is 7 June 2022.
UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II 2022: Steps To Register
Let's take a look at a few simple steps to apply for the UPSC NDA&NA, CDS II 2022 exam:
Go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states NDA or CDS online application on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing all the necessary details and generate your login credentials.
Fill up the online application form correctly and verify all the details you have entered.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents and pay the online application fee.
Submit the form after verifying all the details.
You can also save a copy of the final registration form.
