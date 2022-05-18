UPSC NDA & NA, CDS II Notification Likely Today: Check Exam Date, Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the official notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), or UPSC NDA, NA II 2022 and the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II examination 2022 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. Interested candidates can check the official notification once it is released on the website. It is also important to note that the application process is most likely to begin on 18 May 2022 as per the latest updates.