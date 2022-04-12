KCET Application Form 2022 to be Released Today: Exam Date, Registration Process
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to commence the registrations for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 from Tuesday, 12 April.
Candidates interested in applying for the same will be able to fill their KCET application form on the official website of KCET: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET 2022 Information Bulletin is also scheduled to be released on Tuesday.
Last date to apply for KCET 2022 exam is yet to be announced by KEA. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates.
KCET 2022: Exam Date
According to the official time table released by KEA, KCET 2022 will be held on 16, 17, and 18 June 2022.
Biology and Mathematics exams is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, 16 June, which will be followed by Physics and Chemistry papers on Friday, 17 June.
Kannada language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates is scheduled to be held on 18 June.
How to Apply for KCET 2022?
Go to the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in
Click on CET 2022 registration link on the homepage
Enter your personal information and register yourself
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fees
Save the confirmation page for future reference
KCET 2022 Syllabus
As per the official notice, the question papers of Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be based on the first and second PUC syllabi prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka state.
Check this space regularly for further updates about KCET and other exams.
