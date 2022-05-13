ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 Exam 2022 Notification Released: How to Apply

Last date to apply for SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022 recruitment is 13 June 2022 (till 11 pm)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for SSC Selection Posts Phase X/2022 exam on Thursday, 12 May 2022. Application process for the same has also commenced from Thursday.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can register themselves on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.

Last date to apply for SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022 recruitment is 13 June 2022 (till 11 pm). However, candidates can pay their application fees online till 15 June 2022.
After completion of the application process, SSC will open the correction window for the same from 20 to 24 June 2022.

SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 exam date is yet to be announced by the commission. However, as per the official notification, the exam will be held in the month of August 2022.

How to Apply for SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 2022 Recruitment?

  • Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in

  • Go to 'Register Now'

  • Enter your personal details and register yourself

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill up the application form for Phase 10 2022 exam

  • Upload the required documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fees

  • Download and save the confirmation page for future reference

A total of 2064 vacancies are to be filled through this Selection Posts recruitment drive.

Exam Scheme

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation and above levels.

Check this space regularly for further updates about SSC Selection Posts recruitment and other exams.

