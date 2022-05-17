Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Registrations Begin Today, Check Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to announce the vacancies for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 on 17 May 2022.

As per the SSC Calendar 2022, male and female Head Constable (Ministerial) posts in the Delhi Police will be filled with a three-round selection procedure. Candidates who have passed Class 12 can apply for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2022.

The online application procedure for the same will begin on 17 May 2022 and will end on 16 June 2022.

The Staff Selection Commission announced the vacancy for Delhi Police Department’s Head Constable (Ministerial) position through a brief notice. Furthermore, the entire notification for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 will be available on the official website of SSC on 17 May 2022.