Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Registrations Begin Today, Check Details Here
Check exam date, last date to apply, eligibility criteria, and more.
The Staff Selection Commission is all set to announce the vacancies for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 on 17 May 2022.
As per the SSC Calendar 2022, male and female Head Constable (Ministerial) posts in the Delhi Police will be filled with a three-round selection procedure. Candidates who have passed Class 12 can apply for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2022.
The online application procedure for the same will begin on 17 May 2022 and will end on 16 June 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission announced the vacancy for Delhi Police Department’s Head Constable (Ministerial) position through a brief notice. Furthermore, the entire notification for the Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 will be available on the official website of SSC on 17 May 2022.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Exam Date
Besides the SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, the SSC also released the important dates for Delhi Police Recruitment 2022. As per the recent SSC calendar, the online exam for the position of Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) will be held in September 2022.
Delhi Police Head Constable Notification: 17 May 2022
First day of online registration: 17 May 2022
Last day of online registration: 16 June 2022
Last date for online fee payment: 16 June 2022
Delhi Police Head Constable Exam: September 2022
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates willing to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 drive must have completed 10+2 (Class 12th) from a recognised institution.
Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age.
Candidates must be able to type 30 English words in a minute and 25 words in Hindi per minute.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at https://ssc.nic.in/.
You will be redirected to the homepage.
Complete all the required steps to create your Registration ID and password to fill out the application form.
Enter your information carefully in the required fields.
You will have to upload all the documents as specified in the application form.
You must pay the application fee before submitting the application form.
Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
The candidates who wish to apply for the Delhi Police Recruitment Drive 2022 will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 if they belong to the Gen/UR/OBC. Candidates from other categories do not have to pay any fee.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
For aspirants to qualify in the Delhi Police Recruitment Drive, they must pass the following tests:
Objective Type Test (CBT)
Test of Physical Endurance and Measurement
Typing Exam
Computer Formatting Examination (Qualifying)
Document Validation
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern
The Delhi Police Head Constable Exam will be computer-based and will consist of Objective Type Questions. The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and will consist of five sections: general awareness, quantitative aptitude, general intelligence, English, and computer fundamentals.
General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude will have 20 questions and will hold 20 marks while the sections of General Intelligence and English language will have 25 questions holding 25 marks in total. The Computer Fundamentals with 10 marks will have 10 questions.
Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Salary
Candidates who appear for the Delhi Police Head Constable Exam should know about the income. The in-hand pay ranges between Rs 35,000 and Rs 38,000, with a base wage of Rs 25,500. The HRA is 24% of the pay, or Rs 6,120. Dearness Allowance is 12% of gross salary, and Travel Allowance is Rs 3,600.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.