UPSC NDA and NA Exam 1 2022 Result Announced: Here's How To Check
Check UPSC NDA and NA Exam 1 2022 result on upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 9 May 2022, declared the results of written exam of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2022.
Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
UPSC NDA and NA Exam 1 was conducted 10 April 2022.
Candidates who have cleared the written exam have been qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).
UPSC NDA and NA Exam 1: How To Check Result?
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022' under What’s New section
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the link under 'Documents'
You will be directed to the result PDF
Look for your roll number in the list
Download and save it for future reference
"The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of publication of final result. (after concluding SSB interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty days," reads the official notice released by SSC.
Check this space regularly for further updates about UPSC NDA & NA 1 Exam 2022.
