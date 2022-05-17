WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 for 10th To Be Out by Next Week on Official Website
Know the tentative date for release of WBSE 10th board results 2022.
The results for the West Bengal 10th board result are expected to be released soon. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE will be releasing the WB Class 10th Result 2022 soon. As per reports, WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 will be out by end of next week. Once the result is declared, candidates can download the WBBSE 10th Result 2022 from the official website wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.
As per the reports, more than 11.18 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik or Class 10 examinations this year. WBBSE Exams were held after two years after it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
This year the examination was conducted from 7 March 2022 to 16 March 2022. The results will be available online.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: Tentative Date
The WBSE board has not yet announced the release date for the WBBSE 10th Result 2022. As per the reports, the board might release the result between 28 May 2022 to 31 May 2022.
The evaluation work for the WBSE 10th results has been completed and the final compilation process is underway.
Candidates must know that the official has not yet given an official date. WBBSE Result 2022 might be out before the mentioned date.
This year WBBSE registered more number of students than previous years. There were10 lakh registered candidates in 2021 (5,53,573 female and 4,43,304 male) as compared to 11,18,821 students (6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male) this year.
