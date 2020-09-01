UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Exam Admit Card Released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 1 September, has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020 on upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card through the official website. The admit card would be available to aspirants on the official website from 1 September to 4 October.

The Civil Services Prelims Exam for 2020 will be held on 4 October 2020 and the main exams will be on 8 January. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commission recently announced its result for Civil Services Exam 2019 and recommended 829 candidates for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.