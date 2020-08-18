UPSC 2021 Calendar Released, Civil Services Prelims on 27 June
Civil Services Prelims 2020 exam were postponed to 4 October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 17 August, released the Civil Services exam schedule for the year 2021.
The prelims exam will be held on 27 June, for which the official notification will be released on 10 February and the deadline for submission will be 2 March.
For the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021, the notification will be issued on 7 October 2020, and the exam will be held on 21 February 2021.
The Civil Services Prelims Exam for 2020 will be held on 4 October 2020 and the main exams will be on 8 January. The prelims examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commission recently announced its result for Civil Services Exam 2019 and recommended 829 candidates for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.
