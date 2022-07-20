UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for Grade-II Technician Posts: Check Details Here
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 has started for Grade-II Technician posts including Mechanical, Electrical, and Instrument.
UPRVUNL, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, has started the online recruitment process for the posts of Grade-II Technicians. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, uprvunl.org.
To get selected for the Technician Grade-II posts, candidates have to qualify a two round examination including a computer based test (CBT). The examination will be followed by a document verification process in which the successful candidates have to show and verify their valid documents. Candidates who will fail to verify their documents due to any reason will be disqualified.
The last date of submiting the application forms for Technician Grade-II under UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 is Tuesday, 09 August 2022. Candidates should apply before the last date because no applications will be entertained after the closing date.
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility
The candidates should not be less than 18 years or above 40 years of age on 01 July 2022. To get a detailed information about the eligibility criteria including the educational qualification, candidates are requested to check official UPRVUNL Recruitment Notification 2022 available on the website (uprvunl.org)..
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for Technician Grade-II Posts: Number of Vacancies
The total number of vacancies for the post of Technician Grade-II under UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 is 190. Among these, the vacancies for different posts are:
Mechanical Mode: 60
Electricity Mode: 118
Instrument Mode: 12
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for Technician Grade-II Posts: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates should take the below steps to apply for Technician Grade-II Posts under UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022:
Go to the official website, uprvunl.org.
On the homepage, go to the 'Recruitment' section.
Search the link that reads as 'Applications for the Post of Technician Grade-II 2022.'
Click on the click and an application form will appear on the screen.
Fill all the required details carefully and hit the submit option.
Complete the online payment process.
The application process will be complete once you will get a successful message on your registered email & phone number.
Save the application number and password, also take a printout of the application form for future use.
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for Technician Grade-II Posts: Application Fee
To submit the application for Technician Grade-II Posts, candidates belonging to unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 while as candidates from reserved categories like SC, ST, PwD and Domicile of UP have to pay an amount of Rs 826.
Candidates should remember that the fee payment can be done via online mode only. Please check the online fee payment options from the official website.
