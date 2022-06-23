Agnipath Scheme 2022: Agnivir Recruitment Notification Released, Check Details
Agnivir Recruitment Notification 2022: The upper age limit to apply for the recruitment programme is 23 years.
The Indian Army has formally published the notification for the Agnipath Military Recruitment programe of Agnivirs. It is to be noted that the Agnivir Recruitment notification is available on the official website for all the interested candidates to check out. The notification contains important information on the registration process, dates, age limit and other details that everyone should know before applying for the recruitment programme. Candidates are requested to take a look at the latest information posted by the Indian Army.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the Agnivir Recruitment notification is joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is the official website of the Indian Army and has details on the Agnipath military recruitment. It is important to note that the application process will take place online through the official website so the candidates should remember the important dates.
As per the notification released by the Indian Army, the submission of the Agnivir recruitment applications will officially begin in July 2022. Interested candidates should take a look at the dates on the website.
Agnivir Recruitment Notification: Important Details
The Agnivir Recruitment notification states that all Agniveers will be released at the end of the four-year service term. They will receive a package called the 'Seva Nidhi,' which will allow them to return to society and work in other sectors.
The notification also mentions that Agniveers are not eligible for any pension or gratuity. They are also not eligible for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facilities, Ex-Serviceman status, or any other benefits relating to it.
Agnivir Recruitment Notification 2022: Eligibility Criteria and Application Details
The Agnivir recruitment notification announced by the Indian Army on the website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, contains information about the eligibility criteria.
The candidates applying for the programme should be between the age of 17.5 to 21 years. It is to be noted that the upper age limit has been extended from 21 years to 23 years as a one-time measure for the Recruiting Year 2022-23.
Once the application process for the Agnivir recruitment programme begins formally on the official website, the registration link will be activated for all the interested candidates.
They can fill out the form within the deadline to be considered for the recruitment process by the Indian Army. All the other important details are mentioned on the website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, for the candidates to take a look.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.