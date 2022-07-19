TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Begins: How To Apply for the Post of Assistant Director

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Recruitment 2022 for the post of assistant director has started. Interested and eligible candidates should note that there are almost 11 vacancies available for the post of assistant director, and they can apply online for the same through the official website (tnpsc.gov.in).

According to the official TNPSC Recruitment 2022 notification released on the website, the recruitment is being held to fill almost 11 assistant director vacancies in various departments like social welfare and women empowerment.