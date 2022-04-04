ESIC Recruitment 2022: Specialist Grade-II Vacancies Application Details
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist Grade-II vacancies on the website esic.nic.in.
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has formally announced the invitation of applications for Specialist Grade-II (Senior/Junior Scale) vacancies in the Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi regions.
Candidates interested to apply must note that the application process has already started. The last date to apply for Specialist Grade-II vacancies is 20 April 2022.
Candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul, and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep can fill the application form till 27 April 2022. Any application after the deadline will not be entertained by the ESIC.
It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 55 vacancies.
Out of the 55 vacancies, 40 vacancies are for the Delhi region and 5 vacancies are for the Jammu and Kashmir region.
ESIC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit and Application Process
Candidates applying for the post should not be more than 45 years of age as per the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
The ESIC has mentioned all the details regarding the Specialist Grade-II vacancies on their official website via a notification.
Candidates can take a look at the official notification on the website of ESIC: esic.nic.in.
The notification has all the information regarding the eligibility criteria, application dates, and other details.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website: esic.nic.in. Everything is mentioned regarding the application process for the candidates to understand.
ESIC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
It is also important to note that the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees), Women Candidates & Ex-Servicemen categories do not require to pay any application fee.
Candidates belonging to the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.
For all the other details on the ESIC Specialist Grade-II vacancies application candidates are requested to check the website as it has all the latest information: esic.nic.in.
