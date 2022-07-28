West Bengal SSC Aspirants Fight On, 500 Days and Counting

The SSC aspirants who had appeared for their State Level Selection Test (SLST) examinations in 2016, started their first protest outside the Press Club of Kolkata in 2019. 25 days into the protest, CM Mamata Banerjee met them and assured them of a solution.

A 10-member committee was formed to solve the issue, comprising five members from the aspirants and five from the administration. It is alleged that those close to members of the committee had gotten jobs, while deserving candidates were left out.