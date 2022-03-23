SSC MTS & Havaldar 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: Check Exam Date, Salary
The last date to apply for SSC MTS and Havaldar 2021-22 exam is 30 April 2022 (till 11 pm).
SSC MTS: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 22 March, released the notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021.
Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for this recruitment drive can fill their application form on the official website of SSC: scc.nic.in.
Last date to apply for SSC MTS and Havaldar 2021-22 exam is 30 April 2022 (till 11 pm). However, candidates can pay their application fee till 2 May 2022 (11 pm).
SSC MTS 2021-22 Exam Date
According to the official notification, SSC MTS Paper 1 will be conducted in July 2022. However, exam date of the same has not been announced yet.
SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment: Vacancy Details
The number of vacancies to be filled under SSC MTS category will be announced later by the commission.
Whereas, for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, a total of 3,603 candidates will be recruited by SSC.
However, all candidates must note that these are tentative vacancies. "Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the Commission," reads the official notice.
Salary: As per the official notification, the candidates recruited for SSC MTS and Havaldar posts, will be remunerated in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission.
SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'New User ? Register Now' link under 'Login' section on homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Register yourself using your personal details
Login using your username/registration number, and password
Fill up the application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
