SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: How To Check and Download the Result
SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: Here are the steps to download the result.
Staff Selection Committee is set to release the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 result today, Monday, 28 February 2022.
The results will be declared on the Staff Selection Committee's official website: ssc.nic.in.
The SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 were held from 5 October to 2 November 2021.
When the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 result will be declared, students who had appeared for the exam will be notified whether they have to appear for the Tier 2 exams for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff.
Staff Selection Committee is also expected to release a final answer key for the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021. Students can calculate their probable marks with the help of the final answer key before the results.
A provisional answer key had been released earlier by the SSC for the candidates who had appeared for the exam.
Students had raised objections against the provisional answer key released earlier. SSC will announce the final answer key for SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021 based on the objection raised by the students.
Candidates can look for all the latest updates regarding the examination on SSC's official website: ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021: How To Check the Result?
The SSC MTS Tier 1 Result 2021 is expected to be officially announced today, 28 February 2022 on the website.
Candidates who had given the exam can check their results online by following these simple steps:
Click on the official SSC website: ssc.nic.in
When you visit the homepage, click on the link 'Multi-Tasking Staff Examination, 2021 – Declaration of result for Tier 1'
After clicking on the link a PDF will display on your device screen
Download the PDF and save it
The results will help candidates to understand whether they have cleared the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam 2021. The ones who have cleared will be eligible to apply for the SSC MTS Tier 2 Examination.
The exact dates for SSC MTS Tier 2 Examination are not announced as of yet. It will be announced soon after the declaration of the SSC MTS Tier 1 Results and the release of the final SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam answer key.
SSC might also announce the SSC MTS 2020 Exam, SSC JE 2020 Exam and SSC CHSL 2020 Exam results.
For further information about the results and examinations, candidates can check the official website ssc.nic.in.
(Written with inputs from Times Now News.)
