ADVERTISEMENT

SSC MTS 2020 Tier 2 Exams to Be Held on 8 May, Details Here

The exam date can change depending on the COVID-19 guidelines.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SSC MTS Tier 2 exams 2022 are to be held on 8 May.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

The SSC MTS Tier 2 exams are conducted by SSC. Staff Selection Commission will be conducting the descriptive Paper-II of the Multi Tasking Staff Examination 2020 on 8 May 2022. Candidates who require official information can visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

As per the reports, the exam date is tentative and may be changed due to COVID-19 guidelines. The official notification reads, “The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The results for SSC MTS Paper-I were announced in the month of March this year. The exam was held from 5 October 2021 to 2 November 2021. Total 44,680 students appeared for SSC MTS Tier 1 papers.

For more details about the SSC MTS Tier 2 exams, visit the website.

Also Read

SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Updated Eligibility and Cut-Off, Check the Website

SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Updated Eligibility and Cut-Off, Check the Website

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×