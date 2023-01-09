SSC CHSL 2022 Application Correction Window Starts Today; Latest Details Here
SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: The application correction window will be active till 10 January 2023 for all.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to activate the window for application form correction for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 today, Monday, 9 January 2023. It is important to be noted by all the candidates that the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application correction window will be activated on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can make the required changes on their application form by the last correction date via the link on the website.
The steps to access the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application correction window are simple. Every candidate interested to take part in the application process should note that the correction window will be activated today, on 9 January, on ssc.nic.in for all. Candidates have to make the required changes to the form carefully and cross-check before finally submitting it.
All candidates must edit the SSC CHSL application form within the last date if they want it to be perfect. It is also important to note that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will not give any more chances to edit the form.
SSC CHSL 2022 Application Correction Window: Details
As per the latest details from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the last date to access the SSC CHSL 2022 application correction window is 10 January 2023. All interested candidates must make the changes soon and be careful while submitting the form.
It is important to note that the commission will charge Rs 200 for making corrections and resubmitting modified or corrected applications for the first time.
If the candidates submit the form for the second time, they have to pay a correction fee of Rs 500 to the commission after making the required changes to the application form.
Candidates should take note of these details because the correction window will be activated on Monday.
SSC CHSL 2022 Application Correction Window: Steps To Make Changes
Here are the easy steps you must follow to access the SSC CHSL 2022 application correction window online:
Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
Enter your registration details and password carefully to access the form.
The correction window will display on your screen.
Make the necessary changes to the form and cross-check before tapping on submit.
Pay the required application correction fee via the portal.
You can download the form from the website for your reference and take a printout.
Topics: SSC SSC CHSL SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022
