SSC CHSL 2022 Application Correction Window Starts Today; Latest Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to activate the window for application form correction for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 today, Monday, 9 January 2023. It is important to be noted by all the candidates that the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application correction window will be activated on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can make the required changes on their application form by the last correction date via the link on the website.

The steps to access the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application correction window are simple. Every candidate interested to take part in the application process should note that the correction window will be activated today, on 9 January, on ssc.nic.in for all. Candidates have to make the required changes to the form carefully and cross-check before finally submitting it.