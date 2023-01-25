SSC JHT Final Result 2022 to Release Soon, Option Cum Preference Link Activated
SSC JHT option cum preference link is activated on the website - ssc.nic.in for interested candidates.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC JHT final result 2022 soon. It is important to note that the junior hindi translator, junior translator and senior hindi translator examination 2022 result will be declared on the website for interested candidates.
Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the SSC JHT Final Result from ssc.nic.in. as soon as it is released by the commission.
Before releasing the SSC JHT final result 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the option cum preference link for interested candidates who sat for the paper II exam. The link is activated on the official website of the Commission - ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC JHT final result 2022 soon so candidates must keep a close eye on the official website.
SSC JHT Final Result 2022: Option Cum Preference Link Details
According to the latest details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates have to fill and submit the "option cum preference" form from 24 January to 29 January 2023.
One can submit their preference by logging in to their registered account on the website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to complete the required steps soon by the last date if they want their preferences to be considered by the commission.
The SSC JHT result is also expected to be declared soon so candidates should keep a close eye on the website and check the latest announcements. The result is likely to be declared online only.
For all the official details, candidates should access the website of the SSC only. All the authentic information about the result is available there.
SSC JHT Final Result 2022: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 once it is released online:
Go to the website - ssc.nic.in.
Click on the active link that mentions "SSC JHT Final Result 2022" on the homepage.
Enter your registered login details in the required space.
Your JHT result will display on the screen.
Check the details and scores on the result carefully.
Download the result from the website for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
Topics: SSC JHT SSC JHT result
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.