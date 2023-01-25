SSC JHT Final Result 2022 to Release Soon, Option Cum Preference Link Activated

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC JHT final result 2022 soon. It is important to note that the junior hindi translator, junior translator and senior hindi translator examination 2022 result will be declared on the website for interested candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the SSC JHT Final Result from ssc.nic.in. as soon as it is released by the commission.

Before releasing the SSC JHT final result 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the option cum preference link for interested candidates who sat for the paper II exam. The link is activated on the official website of the Commission - ssc.nic.in.