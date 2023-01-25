ADVERTISEMENT

SSC JHT Final Result 2022 to Release Soon, Option Cum Preference Link Activated

SSC JHT option cum preference link is activated on the website - ssc.nic.in for interested candidates.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
SSC JHT Final Result 2022 to Release Soon, Option Cum Preference Link Activated
i

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is gearing up to release the SSC JHT final result 2022 soon. It is important to note that the junior hindi translator, junior translator and senior hindi translator examination 2022 result will be declared on the website for interested candidates.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are requested to download the SSC JHT Final Result from ssc.nic.in. as soon as it is released by the commission.

Before releasing the SSC JHT final result 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the option cum preference link for interested candidates who sat for the paper II exam. The link is activated on the official website of the Commission - ssc.nic.in.

Also Read

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Registration Starts: How to Apply & Vacancy Details Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 Registration Starts: How to Apply & Vacancy Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC JHT final result 2022 soon so candidates must keep a close eye on the official website.

SSC JHT Final Result 2022: Option Cum Preference Link Details

According to the latest details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates have to fill and submit the "option cum preference" form from 24 January to 29 January 2023.

One can submit their preference by logging in to their registered account on the website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates are requested to complete the required steps soon by the last date if they want their preferences to be considered by the commission.

The SSC JHT result is also expected to be declared soon so candidates should keep a close eye on the website and check the latest announcements. The result is likely to be declared online only.

Also Read

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Total Posts, and Steps To Apply

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Total Posts, and Steps To Apply
ADVERTISEMENT
For all the official details, candidates should access the website of the SSC only. All the authentic information about the result is available there.

SSC JHT Final Result 2022: How to Download

Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the SSC JHT Final Result 2022 once it is released online:

  • Go to the website - ssc.nic.in.

  • Click on the active link that mentions "SSC JHT Final Result 2022" on the homepage.

  • Enter your registered login details in the required space.

  • Your JHT result will display on the screen.

  • Check the details and scores on the result carefully.

  • Download the result from the website for future reference.

Also Read

KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Out for Primary Teachers, Officers & Others

KVS Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates Out for Primary Teachers, Officers & Others

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  SSC JHT   SSC JHT result 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×