SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24369 Vacancies at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for various vacancies and they are ready to start the hiring process for the following posts:

Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)

Posts of Sepoy in NCB.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC GD Recruitment drive from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till 30 November. The recruitment drive will help fill 24369 vacant posts.