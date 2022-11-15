SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24369 Vacancies at ssc.nic.in
Candidates can apply for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive till 30 November 2022
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for various vacancies and they are ready to start the hiring process for the following posts:
Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF)
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)
Posts of Sepoy in NCB.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the SSC GD Recruitment drive from the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in till 30 November. The recruitment drive will help fill 24369 vacant posts.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Submission of online applications: 27 October to 30 November 2022
Last date for receipt of online applications: 30 November 2022, 11 PM
Last date for generation of offline Challan: 30 November 2022, 11 PM
Last date for online fee payment: 01 December 2022, 11 PM
Last date for payment through Challan: 1 December 2022
Computer-Based Examination: January 2023
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary
Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900) for the post of Sepoy in NCB and Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700-69,100) for all others posts.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification: The candidates interested to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment must have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. Candidates who have not acquired the educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be able to apply.
Age Limit- The aspirants applying for the constable posts should be at least 18 years and maximum 23 years. There is relaxation in age limit- 3 years for OBC aspirants and 5 years for SC and ST aspirants.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The SSC GD Constable recruitment process 2022 will have various stages of selection that include:
Computer Based Examination (CBE)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST)
Medical Examination (DME/ RME)
Document Verification.
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidate applying for the SSC GD recruitment drive needs to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates from the categories of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) do not have to pay any application fee.
How to Apply For SSC GD Recruitment Drive 2022?
Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at www.ssc.nic.in
You need to register on the website if you are a new user.
Enter your username and password to login on the website
You will have to upload the scanned documents and pay the fee through online mode.
Take printout of SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022 Application Form for future reference.
