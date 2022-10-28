SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, Last Date, and Important Dates
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply from 27 October to 30 November 2022.
According to an official notification released by the SSC (Staff Selection Commission on 27 October 2022, a recruitment drive has started for the GD Constable posts in CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoys in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from the official website, ssc.nic.in. Let us read about the number of vacancies, salary, last date to apply, qualification, and other important details.
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Total Number of Vacancies
All the candidates must remember that the total number of vacancies available for the Constable GD posts under SSC recruitment 2022 is 24,369. This includes vacancies for both male and female candidates belonging to General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and UR categories. Please follow the below link to get a detailed information about the total vacancies in each category.
ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_ctgd_27102022.pdf
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Candidates should remember the following dates regarding the SSC Constable posts.
Start Date of Online Application Submission: 27 October 2022.
Last Date of Online Application Submission: 30 November 2022, 11 pm.
Last Date for Offline Challan Generation: 30 November 2022, 11 pm.
Last Date for Online Fee Payment: 1 December 2022, 11 pm.
Online Examination Date: January, 2023.
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Salary
According to the official notice released by SSC, the candidates will be provided with the following pay scale.
Sepoy in NCB Post: Pay Level–1(Rs.18,000 to 56,900).
Other Posts: Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21,700 to 69,100).
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Age Limit and Qualification
The age limit for candidates applying for SSC Constable GD posts is 18 to 23 years as on 1 January 2023. Those candidates who are born before 2 January 2000 and after 1 January 2005 are not eligible to apply. Also, after an age relaxation of three years in the upper age limit, candidates should not have been born before 2 January 1997. As far as the educational qualifications are concerned, the candidates must have passed 10th Class examination from a well-recognised institute.
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2022: Easy Steps To Apply
Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.
Register yourself if not already registered.
Go to the homepage and search the direct link for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022.
Click on the link and a login page will appear.
Enter the login details created during the registration process.
An application form will be displayed on the screen.
Fill all the details carefully,
Upload documents as asked.
Make online payment.
Download and save the application form.
Take a printout of the form for future reference.
