SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, Last Date, and Important Dates

The age limit for candidates applying for SSC Constable GD posts is 18 to 23 years as on 1 January 2023. Those candidates who are born before 2 January 2000 and after 1 January 2005 are not eligible to apply. Also, after an age relaxation of three years in the upper age limit, candidates should not have been born before 2 January 1997. As far as the educational qualifications are concerned, the candidates must have passed 10th Class examination from a well-recognised institute.