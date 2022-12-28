SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Result Out, Steps to Download Result & Cut Off
Know the cut-off marks for the SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI result for different categories.
The Staff Selection Commission has released the CPO (Sub Inspector) Result. TSSC had organized the written examination for 4300 Vacancies of Sub Inspector in (Delhi Police & CAPF). The exam was conducted from 9 to 11 November 2022. The Answer Key is already on the official website at ssc.nic.in
As per the official schedule released by the authorities, SSC CPO Result 2022 was expected to be released around the last week of November 2022.
After the result declaration, candidates have to download the SSC CPO Merit List 2022 PDF to make sure they have a good rank in the merit list to get selected for the next exam of the recruitment. Know how to check the SSC CPO result 2022 and the cut off marks.
The provisional answer key for the SSC CPO exam 2022 was released on 16 November 2022 and the final answer key is expected to be released with the result. The marks for all the students will be released on 3 January 2023 which the candidates will be able to check tll 18 January 2023.
Candidates will be able to check the result at ssc.nic.in using the candidate login ID and password. Every candidate has to score more than 40% Marks in order to get qualified in the examination.
How to Check SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Result
Open the ssc.nic.in website on your browser.
Click on the CPO/ SI Result Link in the Notice Section.
Click on the Login button and enter your roll number with password to get access to the scores.
Scorecard will appear on the screen.
You can check and download your scores in the SI Exam.
Using these guidelines, you can check SSC CPO Result 2022 from ssc.nic.in.
SC CPO Cut Off 2022: Male & Female Candidates
SC- 79.31 (M), 95.73 (F)
ST- 78.13 (M), 88.60 (F)
ESM- 40 (M), -- (F)
OBC- 102.96(M), 118.22 (F)
EWS- 103.97 (M), 120.67 (F)
UR-115.04 (M), 126.29 (F)
