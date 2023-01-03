GATE 2023 Admit Card To Release Today: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. Candidates who will appear for GATE 2023 are requested to download the hall ticket the moment it is released on the official website. The website that one should visit to download the GATE 2023 admit card is gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates must check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it.

The GATE 2023 admit card is an important document that all candidates must carry during the examination. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without a hall ticket. Therefore, downloading it from gate.iitk.ac.in is important for all students preparing to appear for the aptitude test. One must stay alert on Tuesday, 3 January, for all updates.