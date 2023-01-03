GATE 2023 Admit Card To Release Today: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; How To Download
GATE 2023 Admit Card: Candidates can download the hall tickets from the gate.iitk.ac.in once released.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is gearing up to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card on Tuesday, 3 January 2023. Candidates who will appear for GATE 2023 are requested to download the hall ticket the moment it is released on the official website. The website that one should visit to download the GATE 2023 admit card is gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates must check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it.
The GATE 2023 admit card is an important document that all candidates must carry during the examination. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without a hall ticket. Therefore, downloading it from gate.iitk.ac.in is important for all students preparing to appear for the aptitude test. One must stay alert on Tuesday, 3 January, for all updates.
As per the latest details available online, the GATE admit card is likely to be declared soon on Tuesday. Candidates will be notified about the release via the official website.
GATE 2023: Important Details
According to the dates mentioned on the GATE 2023 official schedule, the exam is scheduled to take place on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February. Before the exams begin on the mentioned dates, candidates will be able to download the GATE 2023 admit card from the website.
One must keep their login details nearby while downloading the admit card. All the important details such as exam dates and timings will be mentioned on the hall ticket so candidates will not face any problems.
They must check the personal details printed on the admit card carefully to see if there are any mistakes.
It is important to have a hard copy of the hall ticket before the exam begins.
GATE 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
Here are the simple steps you should know if you are planning to download the GATE 2023 admit card online:
Go to the website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Click on the link that mentions "GATE 2023 admit card download" on the home page
Enter your enrollment ID and other details to log in to your registered account on the site
The moment you enter your details, the hall ticket will be displayed on your screen
Download the admit card from the website and check the details carefully
Take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it to the exam centre
