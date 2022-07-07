SSC Calendar 2022-23 Released at ssc.nic.in, Check the Important Dates Here
Check the important dates of exam, last date to apply and exam date of various SSC exams
The revised exam calendar 2022-23 for the SSC exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission, SSC. Candidates interested to appear for the SSC exam can check the SSC Revised exam calendar 2022-23 on the official website at
Commission has shifted the dates for the application process for the exam of SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO). Candidates are advised to check the SSC updated exam calendar through the link mentioned below or through the detailed table given below.
According to the released SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, SSC CGL application will begin from 10 September 2022. The registration for SSC CHSL exam 2022 will begin from 1 November 2022. SSC Constables (GD) exam notification will be released on 10 December 2022. Candidates can go through the table below for the application dates and exam month of all SSC exams.
SSC Calendar 2022-23: Important Dates
|Exam
|Notification date
|Application last date
|Exam date
|Recruitment of Constable (Driver) in Delhi Police examination 2022
|08-Jul-22
|29-Jul-22
|Recruitment of Head Constable (AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination 2022
|08-Jul-22
|29-Jul-22
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination
|20-Jul-22
|04-Aug-22
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination,
|10-Aug-22
|30-Aug-22
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022
|12-Aug-22
|02-Sep-22
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022
|20-Aug-22
|05-Sep-22
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022
|10-Sep-22
|01-Oct-22
|Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022
|15-Sep-22
|03-Oct-22
|Recruitment of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination- 2022
|07-Oct-22
|31-Oct-22
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022
|05-Nov-22
|04-Dec-22
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022
|10-Dec-22
|19-Nov-23
|Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022
|25-Jan-23
|24-Feb-23
|Recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2022
|02-Mar-23
|31-Mar-23
The commission will conduct the SSC exam via online mode. The exact dates of the exam have not be confirmed, it shall be notified in the notification PDF. The candidates are advised to visit the official website for more updates.
