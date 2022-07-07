SSC Calendar 2022-23 Released at ssc.nic.in, Check the Important Dates Here

The revised exam calendar 2022-23 for the SSC exam has been released by the Staff Selection Commission, SSC. Candidates interested to appear for the SSC exam can check the SSC Revised exam calendar 2022-23 on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Commission has shifted the dates for the application process for the exam of SSC Delhi Police Constable (Driver)/Head Constable (AWO/TPO). Candidates are advised to check the SSC updated exam calendar through the link mentioned below or through the detailed table given below.

According to the released SSC Exam Calendar 2022-23, SSC CGL application will begin from 10 September 2022. The registration for SSC CHSL exam 2022 will begin from 1 November 2022. SSC Constables (GD) exam notification will be released on 10 December 2022. Candidates can go through the table below for the application dates and exam month of all SSC exams.