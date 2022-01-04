SSC CHSL 2020-21: Tier 1 Revised Result Declared on ssc.nic.in
Candidates can check the revised results of SSC CHSL 2021-21 tier 1, as well as the revised cut off on ssc.nic.in
The revised results for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CHSL 2020-21 Tier 1 have been released for over 150 candidates. Hence ,candidates who had appeared in the exam must visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in, to check their scores and the new cut off.
Additionally, according to a new notification, it is on the basis of the revised results of SSC CHSL tier 1 that candidates will be chosen for the Tier 2 examination.
Initially, a total of 45,000 candidates were shortlisted in the SSC CHSL 2020-21 tier 1 exam. The old result of SSC CHSL 2020-21 was released on 27 October 2021. However, post this, SSC corrected the errors in answer keys and result and has now released the updated list of results.
Candidates must note that the revised marks of all the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the official website of SSC on 14 January 2022.
However, they shall only remain on the website to be checked by candidates till 31 January 2022. Hence, candidates are advsied to check their SSC CHSL tier 1 revised results as soon as possible.
SSC CHSL 2020-21: How to Check Tier 1 Revised Result
Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at, ssc.nic.in.
Navigate to the notification that reads 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 -Declaration of revised result of Tier I for appearing in Tier 2 (Descriptive Paper),' on the homepage
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be able to see the revised results and cut off.
Download this page if required and take a print out if you feel it is necessary.
Candidates must make note that the cut off has also been revised slightly. Hence, candidates must check the revised details announced by logging into the official website of SSC and accordingly prepare for the Tier 2 exam.
