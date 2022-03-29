SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Final Answer Key Released: How to Check and Download
SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam result was declared on 25 March 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 28 March 2022, released Final Answer Keys of SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021.
Results (merit list and cut off) for the Paper 1 of the exam was announced by SSC on 25 March 2022. Candidates who appeared for SSC GD Constable exam can check their results along with the final answer keys on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Candidates are advised to download the final answer keys and question papers, as they will be available on the website for a period of one month only. Last date to download SSC GD Constable final answer key and question paper is 26 April 2022 (till 04 pm).
How to Download Final Answer Key of SSC GD Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam?
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Click on 'Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021' link on the home page
You will be directed to a PDF
Click on the 'Final Answer Key' link in that PDF
You will be directed to a Sign In page
Enter your roll number and password
Click on 'Login'
Your SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key and Question Paper will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates about SSC exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.