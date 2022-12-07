ADVERTISEMENT

SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Released

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: Candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on ssc.nic.in till 4 January.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Released: Check ssc.nic.in; Know How to Apply Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 notification on Tuesday, 6 December. The SSC CHSL notification 2022 is present on the official website - ssc.nic.in. One can go through the notification on the website to know the vacancy details and other important information. According to the official details available on the website, the last date to submit the SSC CHSL 2022 application form is 4 January for all interested candidates.

It is important to check the SSC CHSL notification 2022 to know the important dates. Interested candidates can also download the notification PDF from ssc.nic.in so they can refer to it whenever required. The notification also states that the application correction window will open on 9 January. It will remain active till 10 January on the website.

All the latest updates regarding the recruitment drive are available on the website. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announces all the important details on the website so that candidates can go through them easily.

SSC CHSL 2022: Important Details

As per the latest details, the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment drive is being held to fill approximately 4,500 posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators.

Candidates applying for the recruitment drive should be between 18 to 27 years of age as of 1 January 2022. The ones who fall under this category and are interested to apply must finish the process soon.

The details on the SSC CHSL notification 2022 also state that the application fee is Rs 100.

Women candidates and those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservations do not need to pay the application fees.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to apply for the SSC CHSL recruitment 2022:

  • Go to the website - ssc.nic.in.

  • Click on the link that states CHSL Apply on the homepage.

  • Fill out the application form properly.

  • Upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents as per the measurements.

  • Pay the application fee online and submit the form.

  • Download the form and save a copy of the same for your reference.

