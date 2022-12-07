SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Released: Check ssc.nic.in; Know How to Apply Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 notification on Tuesday, 6 December. The SSC CHSL notification 2022 is present on the official website - ssc.nic.in. One can go through the notification on the website to know the vacancy details and other important information. According to the official details available on the website, the last date to submit the SSC CHSL 2022 application form is 4 January for all interested candidates.

It is important to check the SSC CHSL notification 2022 to know the important dates. Interested candidates can also download the notification PDF from ssc.nic.in so they can refer to it whenever required. The notification also states that the application correction window will open on 9 January. It will remain active till 10 January on the website.