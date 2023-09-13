SBI Clerk 2023 Notification To Be Declared Soon: Check sbi.co.in; Latest Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the official notification for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support) & Sales soon on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website – sbi.co.in – if they want to take a proper look at the SBI Clerk 2023 notification. It is important to check the details mentioned in the official notification and then apply for the vacancies online.
One can download the SBI Clerk 2023 notification as soon as the link is activated by the officials. You have to keep updating the website – sbi.co.in – to receive the latest information about the clerk notification. Interested candidates must know the details announced by the State Bank of India. Only eligible candidates can fill out the application form when it is released.
All concerned candidates should note that the SBI clerk recruitment notification will be declared online only. You have to download it from the website to check the recruitment details and other updates.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Important Details
According to the details available online, the SBI Clerk 2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 5,000 vacancies. You must fill out the form as soon as the application process begins to be selected for the post.
Candidates applying for the recruitment drive should possess a graduate degree from a recognised university. To know more about the eligibility criteria, you have to wait for the SBI Clerk 2023 notification to be released.
The ones who are interested in applying for the vacant posts must submit an application fee of Rs 750. You have to submit the fee along with the registration form.
It is important to note that SC/ST/PWD/XS category applicants do not have to pay any fee while submitting the form. The official notification will contain all the details for the concerned candidates.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 registration online:
Go to the official website of the State Bank – sbi.co.in.
On the home page of the website, go to the "Careers" section and click on "SBI Clerk 2023 Registration".
Register yourself and remember the login details.
Fill out the SBI Clerk registration form and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Pay the registration fee if needed.
Download the application form for your use.
