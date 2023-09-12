JSSC Lady Supervisor Exam Notification 2023 Out; Apply From 26 September

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC has released an official notification for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application from September 26. The last date to submit the applications is October 25.

The notification has specified that the candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 27 September 2023. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at jssc.nic.in. The application editing window will be open for candidates from October 31 to November 2.

Have a look at the other details for JSSC JLSCE Recruitment drive 2023 like vacancies, application fee, age limit, and steps to apply.