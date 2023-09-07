SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Notification Released: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on the official website, sbi.co.in. According to the notice, the recruitment drive is being held to fill up 2,000 posts in the organisation.
Interested and eligible candidates must note that the registration process for SBI PO posts starts from today on Thursday, 7 September 2023, and will conclude on 29 September 2023.
Let us read about the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Process, Last Date To Apply, Application Fee, and Other Important Details below.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Registration Date
The SBI PO Recruitment 2023 registration starts from Thursday, 7 September 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Registration Last Date
The last date to apply for the SBI PO posts under SBI Recruitment Drive 2023 is 29 September 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
All those candidates who have completed their graduation or an equivalent degree from a well recognised institute are eligible to apply for SBI PO posts.
Candidates who are in the last year or semester of their graduation can also apply on a provisional basis. However, if selected for the interview round, such candidates have to present their final year marksheet before the authorities on or before 31 December 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Age Limit
The age limit of candidates applying for the SBI PO posts should be between 21 to 30 years as of 1 April 2023.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Selection Process
Candidates have to apply in a preliminary examination. Those who will qualify the SBI PO Prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the Mains exam. Candidates who will be successful in the Mains exam will have to go through a psychometric test (PT), a group exercise, and an interview round.
The SBI PO Exam 2023 will be held in three phases – phase I, phase II, and phase III. The final merit list of Phase III will be an aggregate of marks obtained in phase I and phase II.
For detailed information, please click on the direct link for SBI PO Recruitment Notification PDF 2023 here.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. However, SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from the application fee.
Candidates must note down that the application fee is non-refundable.
SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Number of Posts
A total of 2,000 vacancies will be filled under the SBI PO Recruitment drive 2023.
Steps To Apply for the SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Posts
Visit the official website – sbi.co.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the registration section and complete the registration process, if not already done.
Now click on the direct link for SBI PO Recruitment 2023 Posts.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
An SBI PO application form will show up.
Enter all the required details.
Upload the documents, if any.
Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
