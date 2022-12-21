RRB Group D Result 2022: RRB Group D CBT Result to Release Soon; Check Details

The official release date for RRB Group D Result 2022 has been announced. According to the recent result notification, the RRB Group D result will be released before 24 December. According to the RRB Group D result latest update, the scorecards of the candidates have been compiled and the examination authority is doing final scrutiny. The Group D CBT results will be available on the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in for candidates to download. One must keep an eye on the website to know more.

The RRB Group D Result 2022 is scheduled to be declared on all the twenty-three RRBs regional websites. The Group D CBT results will be released in a PDF format so that it is easier for candidates to download. All the latest updates will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in soon for interested candidates to stay updated.