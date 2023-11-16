TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th Public Exam Timetables 2024 Declared; Check Details

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has officially announced the SSLC or Class 10th, HSE Plus One (Class 11th) and HSC Plus Two (Class 12th) public exam timetables recently. According to the official details, the exams will be conducted in March-April 2024. It is important to note that the TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th public exam timetables 2024 can be downloaded from dge.tn.gov.in. One should check the details online and stay updated with the announcements.

Concerned candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the TN SSLC 10th, HSC 11th, 12th public exam timetables 2024 carefully. The exam dates and timings are mentioned on the date sheet and one must go through them. You can go through the timetable on the website - dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates should note that the dates are announced recently.