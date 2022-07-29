PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022: Know Vacancy Details; Apply on ppsc.gov.in
PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022: The age limit to apply for the vacancies is 18-37 years.
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has officially invited online applications for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 on the official website. The official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) that the candidates should visit to apply for the vacancies is ppsc.gov.in. The website contains all the latest updates from the PPSC.
The PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 notification is also available on the official website – ppsc.gov.in. The notification contains important details such as eligibility, vacancies, registration dates, and other information. Candidates should take a look at the details if they want to apply for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 conducted formally by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).
The PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 is being held to fill up a total of 75 vacancies. More details on the vacancies are available on the official website – ppsc.gov.in.
PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022: Important Details
According to the official PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 notification, the age limit to apply for the post of junior Auditor is 18 to 37 years. Candidates can go through the education qualification details stated on the notification before applying.
After registering for the PPSC Recruitment, one has to sit for an exam that will be conducted for two hours to get selected for the position. Candidates have to appear for the exam that will be held in an offline mode.
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will declare the exam date soon on the website so the candidates should keep a close eye on it.
Candidates should apply for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 soon if they want to get selected for the post. The application process will take place online on the website ppsc.gov.in.
PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 Registrations: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps to apply for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 online:
Visit the PPSC official website – ppsc.gov.in.
Click on the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 registration link.
Register yourself and then click on the application form link.
Fill out the application form and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the application fee mentioned on the notification.
Click on submit after verifying all the details on the application form.
Download the form and save a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.