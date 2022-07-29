PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022: Know Vacancy Details; Apply on ppsc.gov.in

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has officially invited online applications for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 on the official website. The official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) that the candidates should visit to apply for the vacancies is ppsc.gov.in. The website contains all the latest updates from the PPSC.

The PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 notification is also available on the official website – ppsc.gov.in. The notification contains important details such as eligibility, vacancies, registration dates, and other information. Candidates should take a look at the details if they want to apply for the PPSC Junior Auditor Recruitment 2022 conducted formally by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).