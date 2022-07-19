ITBPF SI Recruitment 2022: Application Process begins, How To Apply for 37 Posts

ITBPF (Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force) recruitment 2022 has started for Sub-Inspector (SI) posts (Overseer) Group B-Non Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the 37 vacant posts on the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Selected candidates will get an opportunity to serve anywhere in India and will be governed by ITBPF ACT, rules and regulations. Candidates should remember that they can apply for the ITBPF SI posts only through the online mode. No other mode of application will be entertained. Also, candidates should check all the details like eligibility, age limit, educational qualification before applying for the posts. The application of non-eligible candidates will not be accepted under any circumstances.